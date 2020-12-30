Bigger is not better -- a call to strategically ‘social distance’ to achieve next-level business success

Peter Voogd on stage talking about business success. Peter Voogd -- The Power of Your Circle of Influence Peter Voogd - Zoom Call

Filling up your calendar with Zoom calls may feel productive for the business owner seeking to grow. But a counterintuitive 'less is more' approach will win.

Your circle of influence is the most powerful force on the planet.” — Peter Voogd

TEMECULA, CA, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Voogd owes his success to making the tough decision to 'socially distance' from a large portion of his business colleagues and contacts -- even before COVID-19 rocked the business world.

"Nothing has made a bigger difference in my life, business, and results than surrounding myself with the right people who challenge me to elevate my game to reach the next level of success," says Voogd.

Voogd argues that if you want to live a world-class lifestyle, you have to start surrounding yourself with world-class thinkers and action takers. The bad news is this can lead to some awkwardness as you spend less time with people who are not challenging you to be better. The good news is that in this digital age, it’s never been easier to connect with high-level people in your industry. Through Zoom -- and hopefully, inperson again in 2021 -- you can tap into incredible people for help and accountability when you need it.

As Jim Rohn is famously quoted, "You’re the average of the five people you spend most of your time with." That’s why in order to level up, you have to evaluate who you’re spending your time with and how they’re affecting your thinking and actions.

Humans are social creatures. We influence each other even when we don't intend to or notice it. And, as a Harvard Business Review article aptly put it, "As you shrink your inner circle, you’ll begin thinking of yourself as the architect of your environment."



MORE ABOUT PETER VOOGD:

Peter Voogd is the founder of the prestigious Game Changers Academy, the premier networking community for young entrepreneurs. He is the author of numerous books, including the 27-time international best-selling book “6 Months To 6 Figures.” Today, Peter is on a mission to empower America’s entrepreneurs and millennials by giving them the tools and strategies they need to elevate each area of their life and business.

# # #