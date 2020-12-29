Mann’s Narrows Road to Remain Closed Through January 8

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Mann’s Narrows Road (Route 1005) will remain closed through Friday, January 8. The road closed yesterday to allow PennDOT to evaluate a sloped rock formation and perform site cleanup.

There will be two detours in place during this closure.

• Traffic heading toward Reedsville will take West Freedom Avenue (Route 4013) to Route 322 westbound. • Traffic heading toward Yeagertown will take Route 655 to Route 322 eastbound.

PennDOT will reopen the road sooner if work progress allows. It will also issue an update once it reopens the road. Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training. PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

