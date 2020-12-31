Barebrush Welcomes 2021: New Art Calendar & Talking Art of the Day
Barebrush January 2021 Art of the Day calendar. In 2020, COVID shut down most art venues. Barebrush produced 100+ short videos, "Talking Art of the Day."
You'll enjoy art more when you look at art like an artist.”SARASOTA / BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barebrush announces the January 2021 Art of the Day calendar. In 2020, COVID19 shut down most art venues. Barebrush produced 100+ short videos, "Talking Art of the Day." Ilene Skeen, Barebrush founder, shares her methods and tools for looking at art. New art video each day.
— Ilene Skeen
If you're tired of COVID, politics, and winter, you're not alone. For the New Year, make a resolution to have lunch with art. Watch a few short videos with your soup and sandwich. The soup to warm you up, the sandwich to fill you up, and the art to make you smile. You'll enjoy art more when you look at art like an artist.
In each art video, Ilene follows a simple method answering three questions: What do you see? Who's the artist? What's the point? To answer these questions, Ilene creates a narrative of specific details. Then she looks at what the artist says about the work. Finally, she teases out a point. The videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes. She welcomes comments and questions.
Barebrush starts the New Year with a fine art photograph. Natural Beauty, an inspiring nude in a vista of desert spires by Peter Wong King (NM). Peter’s video playlist link is Barebrush.video/PeterKing. Congratulations, Peter.
Kudos, also to Peter Le Grand of Chicago for the Most Watched Video of December, "Nude Woman Keeping It Together: Talking Art of the Day"
Barebrush shows all art genres and features art of the nude. The 31 artworks of January include photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Viewers can subscribe to the channel or choose video playlists to suit their tastes. Playlists by individual artists, most popular, 18+, G-Rated, males, females, history, and more.
Barebrush.com was founded in September 2006. The video series, “Talking Art of the Day” videos began in September 2020. December 2020 is now completely visible on the Barebrush website, and all the videos are on YouTube. Be sure to look at the completed December calendar. January reveals the art day by day
