Silver Alert Sharon Caldera

A Silver Alert is in effect in Maricopa County. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Phoenix Police Department is looking for Sharon Caldera, a Hispanic 51 year old female. She was last seen, on foot, on December 27, 2020 at 1228 hours, at 3rd street and Indian School Road. She has a cognitive disability and is deaf. She may be heading to the area of 23rd avenue and Indian School Road. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 911.