REPRESENTATIVE PARKER REFILES BILL TO PROTECT RESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT SPENDING

by: Rep. Parker, Tan
12/28/2020

Flower Mound, TX – Today, State Representative Tan Parker refiled legislation to continue his fight to protect responsible government spending.

“HB 910 seeks to limit the growth of state appropriations to protect Texas taxpayers for generations to come,” said Parker upon filing. “We must look to the future and always be proactive in preventing excessive taxpayer spending. Now, more than ever, especially as the state continues to overcome this time of economic difficulty, Texans expect that their state government live within its means, just as every individual does to make ends meet.”

Parker continued, "This bill will preserve our state's legacy of fiscal discipline and budgetary restraint to protect future generations of taxpayers. Under wise leadership, Texas’ state budgets have reflected this strong commitment, and in turn, have led to great prosperity and economic vibrancy for nearly three decades." This bill is a direct reflection of several years of research, work, and discussion with stakeholders on how we move Texas forward in the most prudent, fiscally responsible manner that also protects and honors the taxpayers, who shoulder the burden every day.

Tan Parker represents Texas House District 63, the southwestern portion of Denton County. As a proven leader in the Texas Legislature, Representative Parker is focusing his efforts on promoting fiscally responsible government spending, property tax reform, and providing a robust education system. Parker will also continue his work and advocacy for the protection of children, medical freedom, combating human trafficking, and has previously been highly recognized for his legislative successes related to abuse prevention, ending teenage homelessness, and increasing public safety. Representative Parker serves as a member on the House Committees on Business & Industry, State Affairs, and House Administration.

