CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces the Appointment of Julie Jones to Deputy Chief Financial Officer

• Created the Division of Investigative and Forensic services to merge all law enforcement into one division, creating cost savings and maximizing resources in the fight against fraud.

• Led the creation and implementation of the Investigative Strategy for the Division of Public Assistance Fraud.

• Originated and led the effort to obtain legislative funding for the establishment of the Florida Fire Fighter Grant Program, providing needed funding to support Florida’s volunteer fire departments.

• Created Florida Disaster Assistance Strike Teams, combatting fraud against Floridians and insurance companies after a natural disaster.