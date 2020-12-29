Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,064 in the last 365 days.

CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces the Appointment of Julie Jones to Deputy Chief Financial Officer

• Created the Division of Investigative and Forensic services to merge all law enforcement into one division, creating cost savings and maximizing resources in the fight against fraud.

• Led the creation and implementation of the Investigative Strategy for the Division of Public Assistance Fraud.

• Originated and led the effort to obtain legislative funding for the establishment of the Florida Fire Fighter Grant Program, providing needed funding to support Florida’s volunteer fire departments.

• Created Florida Disaster Assistance Strike Teams, combatting fraud against Floridians and insurance companies after a natural disaster.

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

You just read:

CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces the Appointment of Julie Jones to Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.