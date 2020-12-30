CBD Industry Pioneer, Endoca, Now Available at CBD Emporium Locations

CBD Emporium

Endoca’s long trusted CBD products are now available at all CBD Emporium Locations.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, an upscale retail specialty CBD chain with locations throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that it has added Endoca to its lineup of brands offered both in-store and online.

Founded in 2010, Endoca was one of the world's first CBD oil companies to start selling CBD products online. Endoca offers premium products manufactured with extensive hemp plant knowledge providing consumers with superior hemp extracts that harness the goodness found directly in nature. Endoca is based in Northern Europe, ripe with fertile soil, clean air and the optimal climate for hemp cultivation. Endoca uniquely manages the whole hemp production process from seed to shelf with an “old world” manufacturing process.

“The Endoca brand definitely embodies a set of characteristics that leaves us feeling extremely excited to share their products with the community we serve. Endoca is one of the very few hemp oil companies that offers a decarboxylated hemp oil, and a raw hemp oil! This is an innovative way to represent a full hemp profile”, commented Andrew Young, Vice President of Vendor Relations for CBD Emporium. “Endoca has been involved in the industry since the very beginning, with their roots beginning in Europe. Even though these products are so incredibly concentrated and raw, the taste profile of the tinctures are surprisingly palatable and will likely appeal to even the pickiest customer.” Further commented Mr. Young

“Endoca considers CBD Emporium to be an industry leader and we are excited to be represented in their stores”, commented Steve Kochakian. “CBD effectiveness and customer satisfaction are closely tied to education customers receive when visiting a store. CBD Emporium offers safe and enjoyable customer interactions ensuring they will be guided to a top-notch product. Endoca is very impressed with CBD Emporium's professionalism right from our first interactions and that carries right down to the store level. Offering our CBD products in a premier retail environment like CBD Emporium is a decisive milestone for our company”, Mr. Kochakian added.

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit http://www.cbdmporium.com.

CBD Emporium has also expanded its business to include franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs. For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit http://franchise.cbdemporium.com.

Media Contacts:

For CBD Emporium:

Media Relations Dept.

info@cbdemporium.com

602-773-6683

For Endoca

Steve Kochakian

Phone: (978) 387-7005

sk@endoca.com

