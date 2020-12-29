Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road closure Hartland

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Westminster

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Quechee RD at Shute RD in Hartland is closed due to a motor vehicle accident with power lines down. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorists should expect delays in the area.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice while Green Mountain Power restores the lines.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Kimberly Habich Perkins

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

VT State Police Westminster

(802) 722-4600

 

Road closure Hartland

