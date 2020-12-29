Upcoming Closure - North Boundary Road Closure Under Interstate 79 in Cranberry Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be removing a temporary bridge on Interstate 79 over North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

North Boundary Road will be closed at 6:00 a.m. on January 16 to January 18, 2021 while the northbound temporary Interstate 79 bridge is removed.

To detour motorists should travel East on North Boundary Road, right on Marshall Road, right on Rowan Road, right on Route 19 Perry Highway North, and right on North Boundary Road.

This is Phase 5 of a two-year project, which extends from mile marker 80.5 to mile marker 81.4.

Over the last two construction seasons the bridges on Interstate 79 were replaced with twin, two-lane, single span, composite steel multi-beam structures.

The contractor for this project is Golden Triangle Construction from Imperial, PA. The overall cost of the project is 14.6 million dollars.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov.