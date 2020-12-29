Hunting seasons begin closing soon

Hunting seasons will begin closing soon, starting with pheasant, archery turkey and deer seasons, and late muzzleloader deer season on Jan. 10. The staggered goose seasons begin closing in the north zone first on Jan. 9, followed by the south zone on Jan. 16, and the Missouri River zone on Jan. 23.

The season for quail, partridge, ruffed grouse, and squirrels closes Jan. 31. Rabbit season closes Feb. 28.

The furbearer hunting and trapping seasons also close on Jan. 31. Furharvesters can continue trapping beavers until April 15.