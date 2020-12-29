Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
It's almost New Year's! Join the First Day Hike Challenge

It’s time to start 2021 the right way – in an Iowa state park! Join the 2021 First Day Hike Challenge through the digital State Park Passport. The challenge takes the place of traditional guided hikes due to COVID-19.

With the First Day Hike Challenge, park visitors can check into any of more than 50 participating state parks on the passport from Friday, Jan. 1 through the end of Sunday, Jan. 3. Every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a 2-night stay at a 2-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State ParkRestrictions will apply on the cabin stay, with reservation fees and other business rules applying.

Visitors can go to as many parks as they wish during the weekend -- every check-in counts as a contest entry. Additionally, visitors will find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the “More Info” tab for each park entry on the passport.

For more details on First Day Hikes in Iowa’s State Parks, and to find links to sign up for the Parks Passport, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.

