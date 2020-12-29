The Trusted Lab Line-up of CBD Products is Now Available at ALL CBD Emporium Locations

CBD Emporium

The highly reputed and requested CBD product line of The Trust Lab is now available at all CBD Emporium Locations.

CBD Emporium and The Trusted Lab share a common goal: to raise the standard in the CBD Industry” — Bianca Allison

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, an upscale retail specialty CBD chain with locations throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that it has added The Trusted Lab to its lineup of brands offered both in-store and online.

The Trusted Lab has finished the rigorous due diligence process at CBD Emporium with one of the highest grades possible. With dozens of products available, The Trusted Lab not only has an incredible variety of products, but also scores high on taste, package information and presentation, and consumer value. The Trusted Lab tinctures, topical creams and edibles will be available at all Arizona and Nevada locations as well as the online store for easy and convenient shopping. Furthermore, all CBD Emporium consulting staff has gone through the product specific training to allow them to guide customers to the best choice in The Trusted Lab’s product line up.

“It’s clear, all of The Trusted Lab products are designed with the consumer in mind–to bring truth, confidence, and safety where there is uncertainty”, commented Andrew Young, Vice President of Vendor Relations. “CBD Emporium’s testing team truly recognized the obsession that The Trusted Lab demonstrates with their hard work, dedication, and integrity to the quality and safety of their products”, further added Mr. Young.

“CBD Emporium and The Trusted Lab share a common goal: to raise the standard in the CBD Industry” said Bianca Allison, Founder of The Trusted Lab “and our partnership will allow all consumers to easily have access to our line of high quality, natural, made in America CBD products- at the best price, and with the best customer service in the industry.”

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with dozens of retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit http://www.cbdemporium.com.

CBD Emporium has also expanded its business to include franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs. For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit http://franchise.cbdemporium.com.

#BUSINESS #C-LEVEL-NEWS #HEMP #CBD #RETAIL #CBDEMPORIUM