Vocational Evaluation Experts for Personal Injury Lawyers

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When an accident or serious injury happens, the effects can be devastating and long-lasting. OAS assists in objectively documenting the economic damages in a personal injury case.

OAS Specializes in evaluating seriously injured individuals in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Product Liability, Motor Vehicle Accident, and Slip and Fall cases. A vocational evaluation is necessary in personal injury cases where an individual’s injury has affected the persons’ ability to go back and perform the same type of work, or to perform work activity that requires less physical demands.

A loss of earning capacity and household services assessment is also provided in Wrongful Death cases. A Life Care Plan is necessary to document damages in cases where the client has sustained Catastrophic Injuries.

An Occupational Assessment Services (OAS) Vocational Evaluation or Life Care Plan enables the personal injury attorney to present the damages to the jury in a clear, concise, and demonstrative manner.

Contact OAS at 1-800-292-1919 and hire us as your vocational evaluation and life care plan expert. Occupational Assessment Services has been performing forensic evaluations in matrimonial cases for over 44 years. Our work has led to greater documentation of the earnings of underemployed, unemployed, and disabled spouses in the New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Florida areas.

“Know the Value of Your Case!™”

Source: https://www.oasinc.org/vocational-evaluation-for-personal-injury-cases/