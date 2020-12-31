Construction Dispute Attorneys Stuart, Martin County

STUART, FLORIDA, USA, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disputes between contractors, construction companies, or other parties are common. Although common, these disputes often involve a number of complexes, time-consuming, and costly factors that can threaten the interests of the parties involved. At Crary Buchanan, our Stuart, Martin County lawyers have experience resolving a range of disputes for our clients, including contract disputes, construction delays, nonpayment, or problems with construction materials or sites.

If you represent a construction company, are a contractor, or are involved in some way in a construction dispute, our legal team is available to help review your case to determine how we may be of assistance.

Our Commitment To You

For more than [ExactYears] years, our firm has helped accident victims and can help you too. We want to prove to you that quality does not have to come at a high price. Not only do we have the experience of board-certified attorneys on our side, but we have also been AV® rated for quality and legal professionalism. If you sustained an injury, do not wait before you seek the help of a personal injury lawyer at Crary Buchanan. You have nothing to lose, so contact our office today and schedule your initial consultation.

Our clients are more than case numbers; they are people. We recognize that you are an individual with unique needs and expectations. Our team is here to meet your need and exceed your expectations. When you work with us, you can have confidence that a caring legal advocate is on your side.

What We Can Do

Construction projects can be complex, which is why disputes are often challenging to resolve without a lawyer. Our attorneys understand the many components that must fit and work together – such as materials, tools, equipment, and large numbers of workers and personnel – and we are committed to keeping these factors in mind when advocating on behalf of our clients.

When clients are facing construction disputes, we closely evaluate their case to determine their available options and the most appropriate plan of action, which may include, among others:

1. Mediation

Because of the high costs involved in resolving conflicts through litigation, more companies are turning to mediation. Mediation is a voluntary process by which all parties involved in an attempt to resolve disputes outside of the courtroom. During this process, a mediator comes in and acts as an unbiased, third-party who advises and helps parties come to some sort of solution or agreement. The idea is to find a middle ground solution that is beneficial for everyone. It is not meant to be a win or loss situation. Such a process can be highly beneficial for all involved as there is more control throughout the discussions and costs are kept low.

2. Arbitration

In order to avoid going to court, most construction contracts will include a measure for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). Arbitration is one form of ADR. This form of conflict resolution allows the parties involved to pick an arbitrator who specializes in the specific issue at hand to come in and listen to the problem and provide a solution. There may be one arbitrator or an entire panel of arbitrators depending on the complexity of the issue. The benefit of using this method is that the professionals who arbitrate the conflict will receive full knowledge of the problem as well as already having expertise in the area, whereby a judge will only have limited knowledge of the technical side.

Construction Dispute Mediation Attorneys Stuart, Martin County

1. The Process

Mediation is a process during which all parties involved in a construction dispute come together with a third-party, impartial mediator and negotiate a resolution to the disagreement. The mediator helps the parties come to an agreement that is beneficial for everyone involved. Many companies prefer this method because they are able to control, and therefore reduce, risk and cost. More traditional methods will place control in the hands of a judge or an arbitrator.

This method keeps control in the hands of the disputants. It also increases the likelihood that the agreement will actually be carried out. Because the outcome will most likely be agreeable to everyone—as they had a direct hand in the process—those involved are often more willing to cooperate. If a judge makes the decision and one side clearly receives a better deal, it is likely that the other party will refuse to comply. As long as an issue would normally be subject to arbitration, it can go through the mediation process.

2. The Mediator

The mediator holds a vital role in the mediation process. Often the first problem a mediator will have to face is strong emotions. There is a good chance that whatever the disagreement is, it has brought anger and a high level of energy and emotion along with it. The mediator role is often filled by an attorney or other legal professional who is familiar with construction disputes. It is important that this individual is an unbiased and neutral participant who oversees the process, defuses tense situations, and offers compromises that are advantageous for all parties. They must continually remind everyone involved that a compromise will be better and cheaper than what will most likely come from a lawsuit.

When the mediation procedure begins, the mediator will have everyone gather together in a neutral environment. Each party will state the problem so that all the issues are out in the open. The mediator will then ask questions to gather all important and relevant information. It is the mediator’s duty to identify the problem throughout the conversation. It is important that common goals are found and a middle ground is reached. Once all the problems are identified, the bargaining process can begin so that an agreement can be reached. Often the mediator will offer a proposal and give the parties an opportunity to modify it. The discussions will continue until a final solution has been reached.

3. Looking for a solution?

If you are looking for a solution to your construction dispute that does not involve costly litigation, speak with Crary Buchanan to learn more about your available options, including mediation. Our law firm is well versed in Florida’s construction laws and we can offer our guidance throughout the mediation process.

To learn more about resolving a construction dispute through mediation, contact our Stuart, Martin County construction dispute attorneys at 772-287-2600 today.

Source: https://www.crarybuchanan.com/construction-disputes-attorneys-stuart-martin-county/