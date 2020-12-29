American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) receives encompass rating from Charity Navigator

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 29, 2020

Contact: Kiran Palla, Board Chairman

American Progressive Telugu Association

Kiran.Palla@live.com

Wichita, KS—American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) is pleased to announce that the organization received a passing score from Charity Navigator encompass rating system. The organization ranks 160,000 organizations with 1 million registered users and 10 million plus annual visitors’ grants close to 100 million grants. Charity Navigator evaluates a nonprofit organization’s financial health including measures of stability, efficiency and sustainability. They also track accountability and transparency policies to ensure the good governance and integrity of the organization.

Commitment to Transparency

APTA organization thrives for financial transparency and you can check the Charity Navigator’s encompass rating at https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/262189788.

American Progressive Telugu Association 501(c)(3) US non-profit organization founded in 2008 in Kansas.

About Charity Navigator

Founded in 2001, Charity Navigator has become the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Specifically, Charity Navigator's rating system examines two broad areas of a charity's performance; their Financial Health and their Accountability & Transparency. In 2020, Charity Navigator acquired ImpactMatters in order to launch the Impact & Results beacon, their first assessment of how well a nonprofit delivers on its mission.

