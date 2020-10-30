American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) receives Guidestar 2020 Platinum seal of transparency. APTA also received 2019 Platinum seal.

Wichita, KS—American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) is pleased to receive the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, which demonstrates organization’s commitment to transparency. This is the second year in a row APTA earned the Gold Seal. GuideStar is the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. More than 8 million visitors per year and a network of 200+ partners use GuideStar data to grow support for nonprofits.

Commitment to Transparency

In order to get the Gold Seal, APTA shared and updated important information with the public using our profile on https://www.guidestar.org/profile/26-2189788. APTA community members can find in-depth information about organization goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress.

American Progressive Telugu Association 501(c)(3) US non-profit organization founded in 2008 in Kansas.

About GuideStar

GuideStar USA, Inc. is an information service specializing in reporting on U.S. nonprofit companies. In 2019, its database provided information on more than 2.5 million organizations. GuideStar’s mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving.