Vocational Evaluation Experts For Veterans Disability Lawyers

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A veteran is entitled to a 100% disability rating if he can establish that his service-connected disability[ies] preclude him from obtaining gainful employment.

The United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) is a government-run military benefits system that is responsible for administering programs for veterans’ benefits, their families, and survivors. VA regulations state that “all veterans who are unable to secure and follow a “substantially gainful occupation” by reason of a service-connected disability shall be rated totally disabled.” (38 C.F. R. Sect 4.16).

“Individual Unemployability” or IU is a way for the VA to compensate veterans at the 100 percent rate who are unable to work because of their service-connected disability. This is the fasted-growing part of the disability compensation program.

Entitlement to TDIU requires evidence of unemployment due to the disability in question and medical evidence that a veteran’s service-connected disability renders him or her totally disabled and unemployable. A Vocational Expert report can assist in documenting Total Disability.

The recent US Court of Appeals case of Smith v. Shinski (No 2010-7145) using Social Security case law indicates the Veteran’s Administration does not have to use Vocational Experts in TDIU (Total Disability, Individual Unemployability) cases but that the VA adjudicator must consider a report documenting the Veteran’s unemployability. It is clear from this decision that the ultimate question is the employability of the Veteran, not the availability of jobs they can perform.

Based on our extensive knowledge of vocational issues, OAS is capable of evaluating a Veteran who has either a physical and/or mental impairment that is “service-connected.” and who are war-time veterans with limited income and are permanently and totally disabled.

We can evaluate a veteran as to their ability to perform a substantial gainful work activity. The vocational evaluation consists of a record review, vocational diagnostic interview, work, and transferable skills analysis, and when necessary, testing to make a determination of the veteran’s ability to perform a gainful work activity.

The vocational interview and test battery can be administered via the internet using SKYPE allowing claimant’s throughout the United States to obtain this important valuable expert service.

Our expert can assist you in documenting the effect of your claimant’s service-connected medical impairments on their ability to perform a substantial gainful work activity. A Vocational Evaluation can be useful in establishing the claimant’s veteran’s claim for TDIU.

Veterans Disability Vocational Experts

Based on a record review, along with a completed standardized vocational form, and a transferability of skills analysis using U.S. Government approved labor market resources, Occupational Assessment Service’s Vocational Expert can render an opinion in a report as to the effect of veterans’ education, past work experience, physical or psychiatric impairments on their ability to perform substantial gainful work activity on a sustained, regular, competitive basis. A TDIU Vocational Evaluation report can be rendered on a nationwide basis using local, state, or federal government data.

