Life Care Plans Evaluations for Lawyers

OAS provides life care plan evaluations for attorneys in malpractice, injury, accident, liability, and workers comp cases. Call now for a free case assessment

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Life Care Plan can assist the Plaintiff or Defense attorney to objectively document the case damages where a person has sustained catastrophic injuries.

OAS provides a comprehensive, systematic method to determine the individual care needs and related costs for someone who has experienced a catastrophic injury, accident, or chronic illness.

A Life Care Plan is an important evaluation when an individual´s injury is so severe that it will impact the person’s ability to perform their activities of daily living. If an individual uses a cane, walker, or wheelchair for mobility, they will require a Life Care Plan.

When a client already receives home care assistance either from a family member or a home care agency, a Life Care Plan evaluation is necessary and beneficial to either Plaintiff or Defense lawyers.

It consists of seven parts including:

1. Document review

2. Home visit

3. Work problems

4. Life Care Plan Interview

5. Assessment as to the impact of the persons’ injuries on their activities of daily living

6. Formulation of an objectively detailed assessment of their needs

7. Research as to the cost of required items in the client´s geographical area

The above will create an important roadmap so that the Life Care Planner can reach an opinion as to the disabled person’s needs. The Life Care Plans also include an Employability and Loss of Earning Capacity evaluation.

Life Care Plans are extremely helpful in catastrophic Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Slip and Fall, Premises Liability, Automobile, or Workplace accident cases.

Life Planning Services for Attorneys

Life Planning Services for Lawyers are important in documenting the damages in cases where an individual has sustained a Catastrophic Injury such as:

1. Spinal Cord injuries

2. Paraplegia

3. Quadriplegia

4. Brain Damaged Babies

5. Cerebral Palsy

6. Severe Brain Injuries

7. Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy

8. Back or Neck Injury with Chronic Pain Syndrome

9. Amputations

10. Severe Loss of Hearing

11. Psychiatric or Psychological Trauma

12. AIDS

13. Blindness

14. Severe Burns

These injuries must have a severe impact on an individual´s ability to perform their activities of daily living.

Required Medical Records and Information to Prepare a Life Care Plan

Hospital records especially discharged summaries and operative reports, medical bills, treating and examining physicians reports, work records, and wage information such as W-2 wage statements or Income Tax Returns.

Preparing a Life Care Plan Report for Attorneys

It takes about three hours to complete the initial Life Care Plan evaluation interview. After the evaluation is performed, a comprehensive report takes from four to six weeks, which involves 30-50 hours of research. However, under Rush situations, we have been able to complete a report in a week.

Let OAS prepare a comprehensive Life Care Plan for your catastrophically injured clients. OAS will handle all of the research, provide thorough, detailed data, and will provide your law firm with the information necessary to support the facts of your case.

Occupational Assessment Services has been preparing Life Care Plans and providing Vocational Evaluation Services since 1973. Let the experts help you with your next serious case.

“Know the Value of Your Case!™”

Source: https://www.oasinc.org/services/life-care-plans/