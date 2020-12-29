UK Productivity Movement Be the Business Appoints Guildhawk CEO Zilinskiene as Growth Leader for Yorkshire

The UK Government backed Be the Business Movement, that boosts productivity of companies has appointed Guildhawk CEO Jurga Ziliskiene MBE as lead for Yorkshire

Being productive in business is the key to boosting revenue. Be the Business provides leaders with core skills that work and I encourage everyone to join the movement and sign-up for mentoring”
— Jurga Zilinskiene MBE, Entrepreneur and founder of Guildhawk
SHEFFIELD, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK Government backed Be the Business Movement, that was established by Sir Charlie Mayfield and has the mission to help companies improve their productivity and increase revenue has appointed the Queen's Award winning entrepreneur Jurga Zilinskiene MBE, and CEO of Guildhawk as their leader for Yorkshire. The county is an industrial, agricultural and cultural region that was at the heart of the first industrial revolution and the famous steel indstry City of Sheffield is home to Guildhawk's northern operations.

BtB unites Business leaders from around the country to increase productivity and in response to the pandemic the body created a resource sefvice called Rebuild to share stories and tips to help businesses manage through the crisis.

About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

