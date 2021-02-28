Hit musicals translated and localized for new international audiences discussed by Stage Entertainment and Guildhawk

Guildhawk Registered Trade Mark Girl Symbol and name Guildhawk Trusted in Any Language www.guildhawk.com

Guildhawk Registered Trade Mark Symbol

Hit musicals are being translated and localized to reach new international audiences after the pandemic. Guildhawk and Stage Entertainment discuss how.

Millions of music lovers across the globe who are yet to hear the beauty of some of the greatest artistic marvels of all time, translation makes it possible for them to be enjoyed the world over”
— Rita Metlovaite, Global Head of Client Business Transformation, Guidhawk
CITY OF LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famous hit musicals are being translated and localized to reach new international audiences after the pandemic lockdown. Eric Loustau-Carrere, Executive Producer of the Théâtre Mogador in Paris and Rita Metlovaite, Head of Transformation at Guildhawk have recorded an interview discussing how Covid 19 has hit the theater business and how translation of plays and musicals is helping expand the international reach of artists.

'Theatre is one of the creative industries ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic', says Rita Metlovaite who works with clients in the industry which is worth £101.5 billion in the UK alone and prior to the crisis was growing at nearly twice the rate of the UK economy.

She added, 'Theatre and musicals in particular, are a fabulous export for the UK, France and other European nations and its an honour to be involved in translating so many exciting projects'.

Using only the best linguists with vast experience in the industry, leaders in the arts depend on Guildhawk for a full suite of multilingual services including translations and localisation of scripts, songs, voice overs, subtitles and website translation.

Rita Metlovaite
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770
rita.metlovaite@guildhawk.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Guildhawk believes the world is better when we work together as one. We unite people through language, art, music and storytelling

You just read:

Hit musicals translated and localized for new international audiences discussed by Stage Entertainment and Guildhawk

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rita Metlovaite
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770 rita.metlovaite@guildhawk.com
Company/Organization
Guildhawk
13-14 King Street
london, EC2V 8EA
United Kingdom
+44 7736 085586
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

tech enabled professional translation services company

More From This Author
British Standards Institute (BSI) selects Guildhawk to translate and localise web content to take their message global
Artificial Intelligence – Is It Just a Load of Hot AIr?
Hit musicals translated and localized for new international audiences discussed by Stage Entertainment and Guildhawk
View All Stories From This Author