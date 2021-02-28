Hit musicals translated and localized for new international audiences discussed by Stage Entertainment and Guildhawk

Guildhawk Registered Trade Mark Symbol

Hit musicals are being translated and localized to reach new international audiences after the pandemic. Guildhawk and Stage Entertainment discuss how.

Millions of music lovers across the globe who are yet to hear the beauty of some of the greatest artistic marvels of all time, translation makes it possible for them to be enjoyed the world over” — Rita Metlovaite, Global Head of Client Business Transformation, Guidhawk

CITY OF LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Famous hit musicals are being translated and localized to reach new international audiences after the pandemic lockdown. Eric Loustau-Carrere, Executive Producer of the Théâtre Mogador in Paris and Rita Metlovaite, Head of Transformation at Guildhawk have recorded an interview discussing how Covid 19 has hit the theater business and how translation of plays and musicals is helping expand the international reach of artists.'Theatre is one of the creative industries ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic', says Rita Metlovaite who works with clients in the industry which is worth £101.5 billion in the UK alone and prior to the crisis was growing at nearly twice the rate of the UK economy.She added, 'Theatre and musicals in particular, are a fabulous export for the UK, France and other European nations and its an honour to be involved in translating so many exciting projects'.Using only the best linguists with vast experience in the industry, leaders in the arts depend on Guildhawk for a full suite of multilingual services including translations and localisation of scripts, songs, voice overs, subtitles and website translation.

