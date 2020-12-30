Auto Accidents Attorneys Stuart, Martin County

STUART, FLORIDA, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automobile accidents are one of the leading causes of personal injury and wrongful death in the nation. Many factors can contribute to a traffic accident, but the primary reason is negligence. Drivers are negligent in a variety of ways. For example, texting and driving are careless and negligent. In the same way, a driver who falls asleep may be considered negligent as well. When a careless driver causes an accident, the victim can pursue a personal injury claim or lawsuit.

Understanding Car Accident Lawsuits & Claims

It doesn’t matter what type of injury you sustained. You have the right to seek compensation if another driver caused you injury – even if you were partially responsible for the accident. Automobile accident injuries can lead to a variety of expenses, such as:

1. Medical Expenses

2. Property Damage

3. Missed Wages

4. Physical Therapy

5. And More.

A personal injury claim can compensate you for these costs, but you need the right legal advocate on your side to get full and fair compensation for your damages. If you or someone you love suffered an injury, speak with a Stuart, martin county car accident attorney from Crary Buchanan. We want to help you recover the money you need.

Contact Stuart, Martin County car accident lawyers from Crary Buchanan for more information on how we can help you. Call today!

Drunk Driving Accident Attorneys Stuart, Martin County

The state of Florida takes drunk driving accidents extremely seriously because these types of accidents often cause serious injury and even death. Anyone who gets behind the wheel and on the road with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or higher is considered a drunk driver and a danger to all others on the road. Driving with an alcohol impairment rarely ends well, which is why if you were injured by a drunk driver you are entitled to compensation. Alcohol-impaired driving constitutes negligence, which is grounds for a personal injury claim.

Serious penalties are facing anyone who drives impaired and injures innocent victims, but you can seek additional compensation with a claim. Drunk drivers face penalties like getting their license revoked, fines, and even jail time. While these things will help ensure that they do not drive while impaired again, you still deserve compensation. If you were injured by a drunk driver or if someone you love was killed because of a drunk driver, then seek the help of our firm today.

Motorcycle Accidents Attorneys Stuart, Martin County

Many people choose to ride motorcycles for a number of reasons. It may be because you like the feeling of freedom that they provide, you may like the fact that the gas mileage is better or you may just prefer them to any other method of transportation. Whatever the reason for riding motorcycles, the downfall is the fact that drivers of other vehicles are not always conscious of them. Driver negligence is among the leading causes of all motorcycle accidents. Motorcycles operate by different rules than other drivers do. When drivers aren’t paying careful attention, they often get involved in accidents that cause motorcyclists harm.

Whether because of a blind spot or simply because of failing to look for drivers before turning or changing lanes, motorcyclists are often injured by driver negligence. Drivers must be alert and aware of the surrounding environment at all times, which means being on the lookout for motorcycles. If you were involved in a collision, even if you were partially at fault, you may still be entitled to a personal injury claim.

Truck Accidents Attorneys Stuart, Martin County

Truck accidents are one of the most severe forms of an auto accident. Large trucks, such as commercial vehicles and tractor-trailers, are capable of inflicting severe property damage and personal injuries. In fact, some researchers believe that more than 500,000 truck accidents occur in the United States every year. At Crary Buchanan, our team of Stuart, Martin County, truck accident attorneys are dedicated to helping victims of avoidable accidents pursue financial compensation for their damages.

If you suffered an injury, speak with a member of our legal team today. We have served clients throughout Stuart, Martin County, and the surrounding area for [ExactYears] years. To see how we can help your case, contact Crary Buchanan today for a free, no-obligation case evaluation.

Understanding Truck Accident Causes

Due to the fact that truck drivers are under strict deadlines, they often drive while fatigued. Truck drivers who fall asleep at the wheel cause some of the most serious traffic collisions. Since commercial trucks involve more maintenance than regular passenger vehicles, some accidents may be caused by a mechanical malfunction. If this is the case, then a personal injury claim can still be filed against the party responsible for the malfunction. Whatever the cause, if truck driver negligence of any kind is what caused your accident and ensuing injuries then you can seek a claim with the help of our firm.

Some of the most common truck accident causes are:

1. Tired Driving

2. Distracted Driving

3. Vehicle Malfunction

4. Drunk Driving

Contact Stuart, Martin County auto accident lawyers from Crary Buchanan for more information on how we can help you. Call today!

