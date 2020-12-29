Guildhawk Launches Powerful new multilingual editing software called Text Perfect

Written content made perfect with Text Perfect and Guildhawk Aided

Text Perfect is a new software from Guildhawk that automatically ensures a tender or other documents produced by multiple authors have one consistent style.

Correcting other people's work is time consuming. Text Perfect makes companies more productive and it handles multilingual content.” — Giorgia Romani, Transformation Software, Guildhawk

SHEFFIELD, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queen's Award winning tech led language business Guildhawk has launched a powerful new multilingual editing software called Text Perfect It has been created for companies that produce written content that needs to be in a consistent style, flawless and use predetermined words, phrases and terms.It addresses the problem that correcting other people's work is time consuming and frustrating. Text Perfect is a new software that automatically ensures a tender or other document produced by multiple authors has one consistent style. The machine learning algorithms are trained to apply rules that guarantee consistency and automatically edit documents in accordance with a company's approved terminology and corporate style guidelines.Launched during the global pandemic and featured in Bloomberg news , the software is helping power the fourth Industrial Revolution by boosting productivity and efficiency, one of its unique features is its ability to process content in many languages and translate to and from many languages.

What is Text Perfect by Guildhawk?