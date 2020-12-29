Guildhawk Launches Powerful new multilingual editing software called Text Perfect

Flags of the USA Canada China United Kingdom and EU with Guildhawk Aided Translation Technology text in simplified chinese Text Perfect software service

Written content made perfect with Text Perfect and Guildhawk Aided

Text Perfect is a new software from Guildhawk that automatically ensures a tender or other documents produced by multiple authors have one consistent style.

Correcting other people's work is time consuming. Text Perfect makes companies more productive and it handles multilingual content.”
— Giorgia Romani, Transformation Software, Guildhawk
SHEFFIELD, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queen's Award winning tech led language business Guildhawk has launched a powerful new multilingual editing software called Text Perfect.

It has been created for companies that produce written content that needs to be in a consistent style, flawless and use predetermined words, phrases and terms.

It addresses the problem that correcting other people's work is time consuming and frustrating. Text Perfect is a new software that automatically ensures a tender or other document produced by multiple authors has one consistent style. The machine learning algorithms are trained to apply rules that guarantee consistency and automatically edit documents in accordance with a company's approved terminology and corporate style guidelines.

Launched during the global pandemic and featured in Bloomberg news, the software is helping power the fourth Industrial Revolution by boosting productivity and efficiency, one of its unique features is its ability to process content in many languages and translate to and from many languages.

Giorgia Romani
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770
giorgia.romani@guildhawk.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

What is Text Perfect by Guildhawk?

You just read:

Guildhawk Launches Powerful new multilingual editing software called Text Perfect

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Giorgia Romani
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770 "
Company/Organization
Guildhawk
13-14 King Street
london, EC2V 8EA
United Kingdom
+44 7736 085586
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

tech enabled professional translation services company

More From This Author
Guildhawk Launches Powerful new multilingual editing software called Text Perfect
UK Productivity Movement Be the Business Appoints Guildhawk CEO Zilinskiene as Growth Leader for Yorkshire
International Market Insights Guide Published by Guildhawk
View All Stories From This Author