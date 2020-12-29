Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jinx One Is Reinventing Rap Hip Hop With New Album

Jinx

Jinx

Latest Release Is A Winner For Rap Lovers

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rap genius Jinx One has spent time in the studio creating a masterpiece for his fans. “Grind For Money” tells the story of the artist’s rise to the top.

“Grind For Money” has 24 tracks of great music highlighting Jinx One’s songwriting talents. Each song contains catchy, edgy lyrics that tell a story. The rap sounds are expertly mixed and will have the speakers bouncing. The album was released in October 2020. “Grind For Money” follows Jinx One’s 2019 release of “Who Can ITrust.” Both albums are available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Jinx One is an upcoming solo artist from New Mexico who is forging a path to the top of the music charts with his ambition. At the age of 13, Jinx One began writing songs. His talent has led him to work with artists such as Layzie Bone, Lil Flip, Reckless, Polo, Zig-Zag from NB Riderz, and Lil Blamo.

To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Jinx One for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, you can make contact via the information provided below.
https://www.facebook.com/jinxone75


Links:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jinxone01/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/2sickmusic
LastFM: https://www.iheart.com/artist/jinx-one-825093?cmp=ios_share&sc=ios_social_share&pr=false
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/jinx-vallejos


Jinx One
Jinx One
+1 800-983-1362
2sickmusic@gmail.com

Jinx One Is Reinventing Rap Hip Hop With New Album

