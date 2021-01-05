Best Free VPNs That Will Rule 2021
NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In some parts of the world, things are getting back to normal, slowly but surely. Even though this is the case for other countries, it is quite difficult to get back to the pre-pandemic routine.
With employees working from home, even the students are studying from home too- people got used to being stuck at home. After the work and study shifts, employees and students would just lie down and browse the internet. The ambiance is somewhat laid back than before. The lifestyle shift is at a hundred eight degrees as outdoor activities were replaced by just being at home, online almost 24/7, and this lifestyle will be most likely to continue as the world is still facing a pandemic.
The internet made the lives of people bearable this quarantine. But cyberspace has its own set of rules and threats. Some websites and contents are blocked and banned to certain regions, cyberthieves’ list of online victims went longer, not to mention, internet service providers’ bandwidth throttling is causing major speed issues with internet users.
Good thing, internet users would not have to limit themselves while in cyberspace. By connecting to a Virtual Private Network or VPN, a user’s safety and privacy are assured. VPN services hide IP address as it serves as the tunnel server of the internet user. VPN encrypts all the user’s traffic so that third parties like websites, cyberthieves, internet provider, and the government, would not have access to the user’s online activities.
If a paid VPN service is not on the user’s budget, there are still a lot of alternatives like free VPN services.
Here are some of the best free VPNs that will rule the year 2021:
1. GoingVPN - GoingVPN is a totally free VPN service that offers unlimited data. Even its premium account called ‘Plus’ is free. Its Plus account boasts of additional servers and max speed technology. To get the Plus account for seven days, the user would have to invite another user to install the app and register an account. GoingVPN is available on Android devices.
2. VPNBook - VPNBook is another VPN service that is completely free and that has no cap. It swears by its encryption settings for enhanced privacy. It is also available for Android, Windows, OS X, iOs, and Linux. VPNBook has a small server network compared to other free VPN services.
3. DotVPN - DotVPN has two versions: the free version and the paid version. The free version allows users to have unlimited data usage and cloud wall protection. This VPN is compatible with several browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Opera. If one wants to enjoy the perks of DotVPN like a faster network, peer-to-peer downloads to name a few, the user must get the paid version of this VPN service.
4. Betternet - Betternet claims a high level of data security for its users because of its usage of Catapult Hydra protocol, a VPN protocol that is known for its speed and performance. It has a daily data cap of 500 MB. Betternet also has a paid plan which offers unlimited data.
5. SuperVPN - SuperVPN is one of those VPN services that do not require a subscription. It also offers unlimited bandwidth for its users. SuperVPN does not have restrictions for 20 days although it has a lot of ads. After 20 days, its VPN sessions will automatically end after 60 minutes. But since it has a simple interface, the user would just tap the app to start a new session.
The user’s safety, security, and privacy are important especially in these times where everyone is into their phones, browsing. Connecting to a great and trusted VPN service is a must.
Download GoingVPN
