CASE#:20A504951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby

VIOLATION:DUI/DLS

ACCUSED: Corbin Coull

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON 12/27/2020 at approximately 2059 hours, the Vermont State Police stopped Corbin Coull for improperly passing a vehicle on the left. It was revealed Coull had a criminally suspended drivers license and appeared to be intoxicated. After subsequent investigation Coull was arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021 1000 am

COURT: Newport

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

