Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,949 in the last 365 days.

DUI/Derby

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A504951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Berlandy                          

STATION:    Derby                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby

VIOLATION:DUI/DLS

 

ACCUSED: Corbin Coull                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON 12/27/2020 at approximately 2059 hours, the Vermont State Police stopped Corbin Coull for improperly passing a vehicle on the left.  It was revealed Coull had a criminally suspended drivers license and appeared to be intoxicated.  After subsequent investigation Coull was arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021 1000 am           

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

DUI/Derby

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.