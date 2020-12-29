DUI/Derby
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A504951
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/27/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby
VIOLATION:DUI/DLS
ACCUSED: Corbin Coull
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON 12/27/2020 at approximately 2059 hours, the Vermont State Police stopped Corbin Coull for improperly passing a vehicle on the left. It was revealed Coull had a criminally suspended drivers license and appeared to be intoxicated. After subsequent investigation Coull was arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021 1000 am
COURT: Newport
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881