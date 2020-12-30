Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Visit the 1850’s California Gold Rush on New Years, Virtually

Miner's letters told in six audio segments, click on each circle to launch audio

Andrew Galliardo's Letters back home Come to life on Instagram

Many, like this solitary miner, came west to seek their fortunes in the California Gold Rush

Many came west to Angels Camp in 1850s to seek Gold

Gold Miner's true story is exciting, fun, free, and on Instagram!

Close your eyes and let your imagination transport you back to another time and when you can, come see us at the Angels Camp Museum”
— Karen Strand, President, Angels Camp Museum Foundation
ANGELS CAMP, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Angels Camp Museum Foundation invites you to listen to the story of Andrew Galliardo – an immigrant from Massachusetts who travelled across the country to Angels Camp to seek his fortune during the California Gold Rush. Since the museum is closed due to the pandemic, the foundation decided to bring the gold rush story to the people! Artfully linked together using Instagram Stories, Andrew’s experiences in 1850’s Angels Camp come to life! Each of the six segments is about 5 minutes long and transports you to an entirely different time and place.

1. California in 1848
2. I arrive, 1856-57 and life is hard
3. Always on guard and missing home
4. December 30, 1857 - Andrew “Galliard” is born
5. January 1858 - The Storm of the Century
6. From despair to enthusiasm and excitement

The Instagram Account dedicated to the Andrew Galliardo Story can be found at https://www.instagram.com/angelscampmuseum/. “Close your eyes and let your imagination transport you back to another time,” says Karen Strand, Museum Foundation President. “When you can, come see us at the Angels Camp Museum.” For more information about the Angels Camp Museum, please visit the Angels Camp Museum website and Facebook page.

About the Angels Camp Museum
Angels Camp Museum, founded in 1951, is located on a 3-acre portion of the historic Angels Quartz Mine site in the city of Angels Camp and is the premier local Gold Rush history museum in Northern California. Each year the museum hosts thousands of local as well as international visitors. The mission of the Museum is to preserve and interpret the gold rush history of Angels Camp & the Mother Lode Region for our community and surrounding gold rush communities, visitors to the region, visiting scholars and researchers, and families researching genealogy. The Angels Camp Museum is located 753 S Main St (Hwy 49), Angels Camp, CA.

About the Angels Camp Museum Foundation
The Angels Camp Museum Foundation works to support the development and expansion of the collections, programs and resources of the Angels Camp Museum in Angels Camp (Calaveras County), California, and to establish it as one of the premier local history and educational museums in Northern California.

# # #

Gina Milani
Milani Marketing & PR LLC
+1 650-325-5565
gina@milanimarketing.com

