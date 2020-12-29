Rare, 80 Feet of Ocean Frontage in Fort Lauderdale Beach Goes to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Rare oceanfront property Low-density Lauderdale Beach Build your dream beach escape 80 feet of ocean frontage Commanding views of the Atlantic Ocean

One of only 52 single-family residential homesites with ocean and beach frontage in Fort Lauderdale goes to Auction via Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the exclusive Lauderdale Beach community, 2424 North Atlantic Boulevard is one of only 52 single-family residential homesites with ocean and beach frontage in Fort Lauderdale. At over 11,000 square feet, the oversized parcel is ready to conceive a dream estate. Currently listed for $7.995 million, 2424 North Atlantic Boulevard will sell to the highest bidder Without Reserve via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Timothy Elmes and Addison Ruff of Compass Florida. Bidding will be held January 28th through February 2nd via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

This .255-acre oceanfront homesite is a rare opportunity on North Atlantic Boulevard offering unobstructed views of the Atlantic. The possibilities are endless to design a private escape or a multigenerational family retreat. Create a space that engages with its natural setting, where open windows give way to ocean breezes, and white sands are merely a step outside. Whether one desires effortless beachfront luxury, an incredible indoor-outdoor lifestyle, or a showpiece home built for entertaining a crowd, this property can make your dream a reality.

“This rare property offers an exceptional opportunity to provide a new owner the possibility to build their dream estate. It's arguably the best lot on the street and brings forth a combination of commanding ocean views and privacy,” stated Timothy Elmes, the listing agent. “Along with the Concierge Auctions’ team, their worldwide reach, and award-winning marketing, I look forward to orchestrating a competitive auction together.”

2424 North Atlantic Boulevard sits only five miles from Downtown Fort Lauderdale, allowing one to enjoy the peaceful beachside frontage, while still being close to the city’s energy. Just 45 minutes from Miami, 35 minutes from Boca Raton, and under 30 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the property’s position offers relaxation, while providing convenience to travel.

The property is available for in-person showings by appointment and private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. We match sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.