Secretary Azar Statement on Executive Order Supporting In-Person Schooling

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order directing HHS to allow funds available through the Community Services Block Grant program, administered through the Administration for Children and Families, to be used by grantees and eligible entities to provide emergency learning scholarships to disadvantaged families for their children who lack access to in-person learning. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump Administration has made it a top priority to support safe access to in-person education for American children. President Trump’s executive order will help children and families without access to in-person schooling to secure it with scholarships and other funding mechanisms for private options where public options are not available. We know that in-person learning is essential to children’s flourishing, especially for vulnerable children, and that it can be done safely. We can defeat this pandemic and support healthy futures for our children at the same time.”

