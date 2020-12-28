Most Court Services Back Online After Explosion; Supreme Court Building Remains Closed Tuesday

Most court services have been brought back online after the recent explosion in Nashville, but several outages remain and will affect court business on Tuesday, December 29th.

Below is an update as of Monday evening:

The Nashville Supreme Court Building, including the Appellate Clerk’s Office, will be closed on Tuesday, December 29, while emergency services are restored and tested. All methods of filing will still be available, including the drop box located outside of the building, e-filing, fax filing, U.S. Mail, and commercial delivery services. Questions can be directed to either the Jackson — 731-423-5840 — or Knoxville — 865-594-6700 — Appellate Court Clerk offices.

Phone lines into the Nashville Supreme Court Building, Administrative Office of the Courts, and Board of Law Examiners have not yet been restored, but email is working. The AOC physical office will be closed for the week, with staff working remotely.

The Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program offices received heavy damage. The physical office is closed. The website and email are functioning and staff was able to gain access to their computer network on Monday. All case files and other information on the network are accessible and secure. The phone lines are not currently working. If you have an emergency or need to talk to staff, please call this cell number: 615-393-2985.

The Davidson County court clerk offices are open and functioning, but phone lines are not working. Elevators in the buildings also may not be accessible. Email is functioning with no issues reported.

The tncourts.gov website and email traffic to tncourts.gov addresses have been fully restored. There are no problems reported with other computer systems, including ACAP, TnCIS, or other systems hosted by the AOC.