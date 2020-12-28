Revenue Reschedules Free Tax Webinar to January 12

NASHVILLE - Because of recent email and telephone connectivity issues for many local businesses in the wake of the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville, the Department of Revenue is rescheduling its tax webinar, originally scheduled for December 29, 2020, to January 12, 2021. Those who have already registered for the December 29 webinar do not need to reregister for the event.

This and other free webinars Revenue offers each month give tax practitioners, attorneys, accountants, and others with an opportunity to learn more about presented tax topics and ask questions. Anyone who is interested may sign up for a webinar using the link provided below. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are available on the department’s website.

The January 12 tax webinar is the fourth part of a four-part series on franchise and excise tax exemptions, including:

Security third-party indebtedness

Insurance companies

Consolidated net worth election application

You can sign up to participate here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue .