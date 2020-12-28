TxDOT Ready to Rumble With New Safety Projects in the Austin Area

AUSTIN — A new year brings a new opportunity to End the Streak of daily traffic deaths on Texas roadways. As part of that effort, several safety projects are expected to get underway in early 2021 to help prevent lane departures. Crews will repaint outside lane striping and install rumble strips on nearly 20 highways in the Austin area to alert drivers when their vehicle starts to veer off the pavement.

The $2.5 million raised pavement marking projects include portions of the following roadways:

FM 2430 and FM 713 in Bastrop County

RM 1320 in Blanco County

Spur 191 in Burnet County

FM 713 in Caldwell County

US 87 in Gillespie County

FM 112, FM 1624 and FM 2239 in Lee County

RM 1431, RM 2233, SH 16 and SH 261 in Llano County

RM 152 and FM 1851 in Mason County

Loop 360, FM 3177, FM 1825 and RM 1431 in Travis County

RM 1431 and SH 195 in Williamson County

In 2019, TxDOT allocated $600 million for additional safety improvements along Texas roadways over a two-year period. Improvements in the Austin area will also include reinforced shoulders, flashing beacons and pedestrian barriers. A pedestrian barrier was constructed on I-35 between 51st Street and Rundberg Lane in 2020. A raised median was installed on RM 2222 at Mount Bonnell Road in late 2019.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died every day on Texas roads. TxDOT is also urging drivers to help #EndTheStreakTX of daily fatalities by practicing safety behind the wheel:

Buckle seatbelts – all passengers need to be buckled

Pay attention – put phones away and avoid distractions

Never drink and drive – drunk driving kills; get a sober ride home

Drive to conditions – obey speed limits and drive slower when weather conditions warrant

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveTexas™.