Novel Coworking provides workspace for displaced Nashville office workers

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking is offering a month of free rent to entrepreneurs, small business owners, and other working professionals displaced by the tragic bombing on Christmas Day in downtown Nashville. The company’s 501 Union Street building was unaffected by the blast.

“We know how important it is to have a productive workspace, and we want to help fellow business owners get back to work as quickly and affordably as possible,” said Novel Coworking Founder Bill Bennett.

In addition to offering one month of free rent on a three-month term, the company will offer two months of free rent on a six-month term to any displaced office workers or business owners. Novel Coworking offers a range of products, from monthly Novel Access Passes for private office use to fully-equipped SmartSuites™ featuring a private entrance, a combination of executive offices and open space, kitchen, and conference room for larger teams. All memberships include access to amenities including the Novel Lounge, phone booths, kitchen, conference rooms, bike room, and Mother’s Room.

“Nashville is a strong city full of passionate, entrepreneurial people, and we at Novel Coworking know the city will pull together and recover from this tragedy,” Bennett said. “We stand with Nashville and are here for our clients and the city’s business community.”

