12/28/20-WEST HAWAI’I STATE PARKS TO CLOSE EARLY FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

For Immediate News Release: December 28, 2020

WEST HAWAI’I STATE PARKS TO CLOSE EARLY FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

(Kailua-Kona) –On Thursday December 31, 2020, the DLNR State Parks Division will be closing Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kīholo State Park Reserve and Kekaha Kai State Park (Mahai’ula and Kua Bay sections) early at 5 p.m.  Closing of the parks early is to discourage fireworks. All fireworks are prohibited in state parks to protect the natural resources of the area.

The parks will resume their normal hours on Friday January 1, 2021.

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

