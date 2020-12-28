Mountain lion season closures affect units 70, 73, 73A

Mountain lion take season closures have occurred in several southeast Idaho game management units this month, with new closure orders now affecting units 70, 73, and 73A effective immediately. The specifics regarding the closures for these and other Southeast Region units are as follows:

Units 70, 73, and 73A

The take season for male mountain lions in these units is closed effective Dec. 28, 2020.

These units are still open to harvest for female mountain lions only, consistent with limits established in the 2020 Big Game Proclamation.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male mountain lion in these units is open, effective immediately, and will close Mar. 31, 2021.

Units 75, 77, and 78

As a reminder, the take seasons for BOTH male and female mountain lions closed in these units earlier this month.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male and female mountain lions in these units is open and will close Mar. 31, 2021.

Units 66A, 71, 72, 74 and 76

As a reminder, the take season for male mountain lions in these units closed earlier this month.

These units are still open to harvest for female mountain lions only, consistent with limits established in the 2020 Big Game Proclamation.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male mountain lion in these units is open and will close Mar. 31, 2021.

The most current information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit anywhere in the state can be obtained by calling or stopping by any regional Fish and Game office or by calling 1-800-323-4334 (24/7 toll-free line). Information is also updated regularly on an Idaho Fish and Game webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/harvest-quotas.