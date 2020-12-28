ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on January 21, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2020-125, Myrtle Pole Buildings. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to P.O. Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date. Do not send to 600 South Walnut St when using USPS.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Project consists of constructing two pole buildings with metal roofs and metal siding. The first building will be 100’ x 36’ and the second will be 40’ x 32’. Work includes design and drawings of buildings, sitework, concrete, doors, electrical, chain link fencing with gate, gravel placement, and underground water line with frost free hydrant.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on January 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PST. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by January 13, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations: