Persons of Interest Sought in a Carjacking Offense: 600 Block of Regent Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating persons of interest in reference to a Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in the 600 block of Regent Place, Northeast.

At approximately 8:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was inside his vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded that the victim exit their vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.