California court allows lawsuits for emotional distress when events are seen virtually

In 1989 the California Supreme Court allowed people to sue for the shock they suffered from seeing a close family member seriously injured by someone else. Now a state appeals court, for the first time, is allowing damage claims by parents who said they saw the frightening events by smartphone.
