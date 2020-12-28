Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California court allows lawsuits for emotional distress when events are seen virtually

In 1989 the California Supreme Court allowed people to sue for the shock they suffered from seeing a close family member seriously injured by someone else. Now a state appeals court, for the first time, is allowing damage claims by parents who said they saw the frightening events by smartphone.

