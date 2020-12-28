Governor awards grants to assist victims in east, southeast Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $200,000 to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in east Alabama and counties in the state’s Wiregrass region.

Funds are being allocated to three agencies that together provide services for victims in 15 counties. The grants supplement earlier funding to those agencies by Gov. Ivey.

“Victims need to know they do not have to endure these terrible crimes and that they have a place of refuge,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for their dedication and professionalism in helping those in need.”

Agencies awarded grants are:

Domestic Violence Intervention Center of Opelika - $75,000 to provide shelter, advocacy and outreach services for people living in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

Columbus Alliance for Battered Women (Hope Harbour) of Columbus, Ga. - $38,786 to provide crisis intervention, support and other services for victims living in Russell County.

The House of Ruth Inc. of Dothan - $90,000 to provide support and advocacy for victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA stands by Gov. Ivey in her dedication to see that victims and their families have access to protection and recovery services,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

