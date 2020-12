Susan Chace Earns NAR Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource® Certification

Buyers and Sellers Benefit from REALTOR ® Expertise in Distressed Sales

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Chace with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has earned the nationally recognized Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource certification. The National Association of REALTORSoffers the SFR® certification to REALTORSwho want to help both buyers and sellers navigate these complicated transactions, as demand for professional expertise with distressed sales grows.REALTORSwho have earned the SFRcertification know how to help sellers maneuver the complexities of short sales as well as help buyers pursue short sale and foreclosure opportunities.The certification program includes training on how to qualify sellers for short sales, negotiate with lenders, protect buyers, and limit risk, and provides resources to help REALTORSstay current on national and state-specific information as the market for these distressed properties evolves. To earn the SFRcertification, REALTORSare required to be in good standing with the National Association of REALTORS, and complete REBAC’s Short Sales and Foreclosures: What Real Estate Professionals Need to Know course. For more information about the SFRcertification, visit www.REALTORSFR.org