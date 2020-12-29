Washington County, Pa Company to Appear on the Sportsman Channel This Winter
ProCision Arms, a custom rifle manufacturing company will be featured in upcoming episodes of MTN Top OutdoorsPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avella, Washington County – A Pittsburgh-area company is preparing to go national with several scheduled appearances on The Sportsman Channel this winter. ProCision Arms, a custom rifle manufacturing company founded by Jason Stenger of Avella, will be featured in upcoming episodes of MTN Top Outdoors. The series premiers this Wednesday, December 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST.
To find out how to watch the show, visit www.thesportsmanchannel.com/channelfinder and type in your zip code.
MTN Top Outdoors is a hunting show produced by Fayette County native Jeremiah Voithofer, who captures intense and exciting video on his wild game hunts across North America. ProCision Arms partnered with Voithofer and the show to take their custom rifles nationwide and to introduce the new Dead Fire Series. The Dead Fire Series includes the Carbon Long Range Hunter, Long Range Hunter, Ohio Long Range Hunter and Long Range Muzzleloader. These stunning long-range rifles often give an ordinary hunter an extraordinary advantage by extending his or her range up to and even past 1,000 yards.
“The partnership with MTN Top Outdoors was a perfect fit for us,” Stenger said. “Jeremiah’s show reaches an audience that will love to learn more about how ProCision Arms rifles can give them the advantage they need.”
Stenger, 42, founded ProCision Arms in 2015. Since then, he has made hundreds of custom rifles for his customers using precision CNC machining or computer numerical control.
“The great thing about our rifles is that when you open the box they are ready to fire. We are a certified Cerakote coating applicator and we offer ½ MOA accuracy guarantee with our rifles when they are fired at the factory by our personnel,” Stenger said.
At first, viewers will see his company’s commercials during the show. Later in the season, they will also see footage of visits to his shop in Avella, interviews with Stenger about his craftsmanship and training and finally, see his custom rifles in action.
For more information visit: www.procisionarms.com.
Video and photos available upon request.
