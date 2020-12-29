Globalsat Group celebrates a record year of growth despite the pandemic with congratulations from its main partners

Globalsat Group virtual Global Conference

In the context of its first annual conference Globalsat has announced an unprecedented performance, inauguration of new offices and a new industry recognition

In critical times, governments and organizations have counted on us to assist in the protection of life, infrastructure and to keep essential supply chains operating efficiently and safely” — J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "By March we already knew that it would be a complex year, both due to activity reduction by some current and potential clients as well as the logistical and labor difficulties that could occur as a result of measures taken amidst the pandemic. What we did not know is that the satellite communication would not only maintain but actually increase in importance. In critical times, of course mission-critical telecommunications have become more critical, and governments and businesses, as well as non-governmental organizations involved in humanitarian response, have counted on us even more than before, to assist in the protection of life, infrastructure and particularly to keep essential supply chains, such as food and energy, operating efficiently and safely ", stated J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group. "Since we are a multi-country organization and were already used to working intensively through telepresence, the pandemic has also not meant a change in the way we work, we continue to collaborate in a multidirectional way, both among ourselves and with our main business partners and clients. By maintaining our work style during this context of global changes, we have been able to bring certainty to a context of uncertainty, not only on the technical side, but also regarding the human factor ".

Globalsat's most important business partners report a similar situation: both Inmarsat and Iridium allude to their roles in providing mission-critical communications and both satellite operators, who have seen growth in the use of their services, appreciate Globalsat's role in market access and the relationship with the diversity of regulators and customers represented in the heterogeneous reality of the Americas.

"We really consider you a model Inmarsat partner" –Rupert Pearce.

Rupert Pearce, CEO of Inmarsat, the world´s leading mobile satellite provider, and a key Globalsat partner in service, told attendees that "We are so delighted with your many successes this year, that we really consider you a model Inmarsat partner. I would like to make special mention of your winning the BGAN M2M bid for Enel in July, as well as your tremendous progress in delivering the Rumo contract during the year."

The railway satellite communication project carried out by Globalsat in Brazil is not only one of the largest projects in Globalsat's history, totaling hundreds of terminals installed during 2020, it is also one of the most important projects worldwide for Inmarsat and Cobham Satcom this year.

" Iridium today has over one million active IoT subscribers and continues to grow rapidly, including this year, and Globalsat has really done a great job in that vertical as well " –Matt Desch.

Similarly, Matt Desch, CEO of the world's only truly global satellite communications company Iridium, pointed out to Globalsat staff that, "you have been particularly effective in the last few years in delivering our PTT service and I thank you for that, because it’s a unique and important service that is really saving lives and helping businesses and first responders coordinate very effectively. Another area of note is IoT, where Iridium today has over one million active IoT subscribers and continues to grow rapidly, including this year, and Globalsat has really done a great job in that vertical as well.”

The Iridium® services marketed by Globalsat are widely used by emergency agencies and critical services companies throughout the hemisphere, and Globalsat has achieved important milestones in the region, being the first company to test and install Iridium Certus® terminals in Latin America and also the first organization in the region to test Iridium Edge® Pro, a new compact terminal with on-board intelligence and global communication that will make it easier to extend the benefits of IoT to areas where there is no reliable terrestrial telecommunications coverage.

In addition to congratulations from Globalsat, Inmarsat and Iridium executive staff, those attending the event were surprised to learn of some exciting news: the Globalsat Group consortium has been awarded again due to its excellence in management and service; the official announcement will occur in the next few days and will be a promising way off kicking off 2021.