Federal Unemployment Programs Expired December 26

Jefferson City - Existing federal programs under the CARES Act, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), expired on December 26th. Continuation of these federal programs requires new legislation to be passed by Congress, signed by the President, and the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) must wait for guidance by the United States Department of Labor before implementing any new federal legislation.

The DOLIR advises that any pending PUA or PEUC payments to eligible recipients will be paid as allowed by federal guidelines. Individuals may continue to file their weekly requests for unemployment benefit payments each week for PUA and PEUC benefits; however, these requests will only be processed if the federal programs are extended retroactively.

Those receiving regular unemployment benefits are not affected by the expiration of these federal programs.

DOLIR representatives do not have any additional information at this time about the potential continuation of the federal pandemic programs, but DOLIR will continue to monitor the situation.

For those struggling during this time, the Missouri Services Navigator can help connect individuals and families with vital local services. For more assistance resources and information, visit labor.mo.gov/DES/Claims/public_programs

