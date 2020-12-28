TOP GASTROINTESTINAL DOCTORS BORODY AND HAZAN RELEASE HUMOROUS, EASY TO DIGEST BOOK; “LET’S TALK SH!T”

NEW BOOK ON HEALTHY DIGESTION AND MICROBIOME. THEY WILL GIFT INDEPENDENT BOOK STORES COMPLIMENTARY BOOKS TO THE VALUE OF $250,000 AND HOST VIRTUAL BOOK SIGNINGS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Explaining Gas, Bloating, Microbiome, Bacteria, Viruses to Fecal Transplants; Let’s Talk Sh!t Presents Best Foods, Recipes & Gut Connection to Alzheimer’s, Obesity, Autism and Covid-19All disease begins in the gut- HippocratesAcclaimed Doctors, Researcher and now authors, Dr Thomas Borody and Dr. Sabine Hazan have released their new book “Let’s Talk Sh!t” addressing disease, digestion and fecal transplants. An estimated 188.9 million adult Americans (74.02% of the population) make New Year's resolutions to better themselves each year, with health leading the charge. Let’s Talk Sh!t is a humorous, easy to digest explanation of gastrointestinal disorders, their current treatments as well as next generation health hope for heart disease, obesity, Autism, Alzheimer’s and more. From constipation to cancer, research indicates that our unique microbiome may be the basis for future advances in health and wellness. The problems? Gas, bloating, weight gain, diseases such as heart disease, Crohns disease, obesity, Alzheimer’s and more. The solution? Understanding our intestinal biome- a world of interdependent microbial communities located in the gut which process about 35 tons of food in our lifetime. Gut health is important to overall health because it comes down to understanding how our body processes food and what goes wrong. We depend on a vast army of microbes to stay alive; a microbiome that protects us against dangerous germs, breaks down food to release energy, and produces vitamins- Oxford Dictionary.Recognizing that independent bookstores are struggling in these challenging times Dr. Hazen will be offering a promotion to independent bookstores that want to carry and sell her books. Dr. Hazen will provide the books to the stores, some signed and some not signed and allow the bookstores to keep their sales. Additionally she will support the stores with a virtual signing and Q & A.The average person passes gas about 14 times a day and 1/3 of people have intestinal gas with methane linked to increased calorie absorption potentially leading to a link between methane and obesity! Dr. Hazan offers a guide to foods and their correlation to digestion and provides recipes to help eliminate gas.Dr Borody has been perfecting since 1988 healthy microbiome implantation, also referred to a Fecal Microbiota Transplantation or FMT. This procedure aims to restore gut biome dybiosis in various conditions. Bacterial overgrowth, antibiotics, diet, and co-existing diseases can damage the healthy microbiome. “Let’s Talk Sh!t” explains many of such topics.Dr. Hazan has previously connected the microbiome to Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease and now with new research, how Covid-19 can wreak havoc on our GUT not just our respiratory system. Additionally, there is a now new research connection (findings document published) to the microbiome and Autism. Gastrointestinal Symptoms and Autism with her recently published paper this past week ( https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9067/7/12/255?fbclid=IwAR3KXf4MLVQiFG6iRP1eSjuTIO5BparPKRHjYVMY66XS1pd7s4H4NwZOrRo ) The significance of her findings in one out of three triplets indicate the necessity to put more resources towards researching this connection further.Let’s Talk Sh!t examines the human biome- the dynamic world of bacteria, fungus, and viruses that compromises more than 50% or our mortal selves. The authors explore the reason therapies may not be working for many and why fecal transplants may be part of the solution. Yes, fecal transplant is exactly what it sounds like. Additionally, Drs. Borody and Hazan and their clinical team have found Covid-19 in human feces meaning that Covid-19 isn’t just a respiratory ailment and that it can live in our gut and wreak further havoc on our organs. “COVID-19 is an awakening to the power of microbes and how our gut microbiome fights it but we have to be humble to realize we only know the 1% and need to start looking into the 99% we don’t know,” Hazan says.All proceeds from books goes into more research supporting the Microbiome research foundation and supporting independent book stores by providing her books for free in the amount of $250k for them to keep the sales and will further support with virtual book signings. Let’s Talk Sh!t is available At www.Letstalkshit.org and soon in your local independent book store. The Electronic version for kindle is available on Amazon