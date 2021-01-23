Zach Neil Awards Hundreds of Thousands in Grants to Woman and Minority Women Business Owners Impacted by The Pandemic
Launching first in NYC & LA; Zach Neil Awards Thousands in Grants to Woman/Minority Women Business Owners Impacted by The Pandemic and Taps XiXi Yang To AssistLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zach Neil Introduces “Reinvest in Mainstreet” Financial Resources and Mentorship for Women and Minority Women Business Owners Affected by the Pandemic with virtual pitch session on February 22th to award select recipient’s investment and partnerships announced February 24th
Zach Neil, entrepreneur/investor and restaurateur, (BeetleHouse/beauty brands, Chef, New Gold Empire) recently announced his investment and mentorship program “Reinvest in Mainstreet” to identify creative deserving women owned businesses that need financial assistance and mentorship to stay alive and thrive from the devastating consequences of the pandemic. In his first month he partnered with several businesses to assist in surviving the pandemic. Today we announce a dedicated sector of this program to be focused on woman and woman of color owned businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country have undeniably been hit hard by today’s pandemic and experience shows us that woman and minority woman owned businesses are even more likely to struggle with loans to stay in business. Experts report, up to 90% of minority and women small business owners are predicted to be denied a PPP loan, and the average size loan for women-owned businesses was 31% less than the average size loan for male-owned businesses, also large banks approved 60% of loans by white business owners, compared to just 50% of loans by Hispanic business owners and 29% of loans by black business owners. Zach believes that work force equality is a commonsense economic issue not a “women’s” issue.
“With a huge amount of businesses in need, there is an uneven percentage of female owned and females of color owned business not getting the resources needed. As an entrepreneur with as much as 80% of my various businesses being run and managed by women as well as being a proud girl-dad, supporting woman is very important to me not only as a role model for my young daughters but to lead by example to other men. It is important for all men to do their part with actions to increase female representation in positions of power to achieve true equality” Said Neil.
In addition to supporting women owned businesses, another goal for Neil includes inspiring other men to stand up and recognize the worth and contribution that woman provide. He believes that other men standing up in support of woman with tangible actions such as opening up more positions for woman, inclusive thought process, providing equal compensation and using their voices- we can create a balanced workforce which is better for all of us. Neil encourages men to support this initiative and if any companies want to support or invest in the initiative, he welcomes it.
The program helmed by Neil has a power packed advisory board of entrepreneurs, lawyers and investors including; Walter Mosely, Hillary Jones, and Gia Farrell, all dedicated to making this program make an impact and save these businesses. Additionally, he reached out to entrepreneur XiXi Yang to help get the word out across her multi-media platforms and reach her network of dynamic businesswoman.
“When Zach reached out to me, I was so impressed with his program and his dedication to a gender balanced workforce and I am excited to be a part of Reinvest in Mainstreet! As an female entrepreneur who founded her own media company XYZ Media (Pop News Edition network) to focus on celebrating diversity, I respect what he is doing for woman and woman of color and their businesses. I will be participating in the Virtual Pitch and the announcements of the program and winners. I will also feature those that are selected in an interview highlighting their business journey and what this program means to them.”
To qualify and apply, entrepreneurs have to have a for-profit US company that has been in business for at least one year, never raised venture capital money before, and most importantly have an amazingly creative concept! Submissions need to be sent to zach@newgoldempire.com by February 17th and will be notified to participate in the virtual pitch on February 22nd. Each applicant finalist will have 4-5 minutes to elevator pitch and XiXi and Zach will select the top 3 to be awarded as winners
