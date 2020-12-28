Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement on the Passing of New York State Assemblyman Bill Magee

“We mourn the loss of former New York State Assemblyman Bill Magee, who was a tireless advocate for New York farmers and a true friend of agriculture.  As the long time Chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, Bill fought for critical legislation, such as Agricultural Land Assessment tax cap, and supported countless initiatives to foster and grow New York’s agricultural community. Bill’s strong family ties to the dairy industry inspired his support of important promotional programs, including the long-time cheese auction tradition on Dairy Day at the Great New York State Fair. He will be remembered here at the Department for his dedication and deep commitment to agriculture and his many accomplishments that have helped move New York agriculture forward.”

