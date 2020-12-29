Pease, CPAs Named Among 2021 America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms
The team at Pease is constantly striving to impress our clients and relationships with top notch, proactive service. Making the list is definitely feedback that we are accomplishing that,”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 3, 2020, Forbes named Pease, CPAs as one of 2021 America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms. This is the second year in a row in which Pease has made the Forbes list.
— Kuno Bell, Managing Partner at Pease, CPAs
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create a list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services in the U.S. based on surveys of tax and accounting professionals and their clients. Of the 278 firms identified, 250 were recommended for tax and 200 were recommended for accounting (172 were recommended for both tax and accounting services).
“I am pleasantly surprised that we made the Forbes list of most recommended accounting firms. The team at Pease is constantly striving to impress our clients and relationships with top notch, proactive service. Making the list is definitely feedback that we are accomplishing that,” says Kuno Bell, Managing Partner at Pease, CPAs.
Pease, CPAs was at the forefront of this year’s tax planning. With the chaos introduced by the pandemic, the team at Pease stepped up to deal with the constantly changing federal and state due dates, the various iterations of the PPP program, the HHS stimulus, and other financial and tax aspects of the Cares Act.
During all of this Pease, CPAs took the lead on many of these topics and was in the forefront of advising clients.
Interested parties can read more about Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firms at https://www.forbes.com/best-tax-firms/#31a97a6924bd
ABOUT PEASE, CPAs:
Pease, CPAs is a rapidly growing mid-sized accounting firm serving an expanding nationwide client base. Now with multiple offices and over 100 employees, our priority is to provide the same exceptional quality of client support that has built our reputation in a crowded CPA marketplace. Our diverse clientele engages us for specialized expert assistance in Accounting Advisory, Audit & Assurance, Business Consulting, Buy-Side Advisory, Employee Benefit Plans, Estate Planning, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Tax Compliance & Consulting. Our services cover a variety of industries including: Construction, Distribution, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Motion Picture, Nonprofit, Real Estate, and Service.
