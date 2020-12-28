2021 State Weatherization Plan Public Comment Period and Public Hearing

Annually, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) submits a State Plan to the US Department of Energy regarding the implementation of the Oklahoma Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Program.

January 5 through January 19, 2021, the 2021 State Plan (Program Year April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022), will be made available on the Commerce website for public review and comment.

Written comments concerning the draft plan may be submitted to the Commerce, Community Development Division, 900 N. Stiles Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73104, or by email to Linda Goode. Comments received after 5:00 PM, January 19, 2021 will not be accepted.

More information about the Weatherization program can be found on the Department of Energy website.

Public Hearing Scheduled

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce will also hold a virtual public hearing via Zoom on Thursday, January 19, 2021 beginning at 1:00 PM to provide a brief overview of the Plan and to receive comments.