DLI issues $10.6M in UI benefits for the week of December 21 through December 25

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that $10.6M in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued the week of December 21 through December 25, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved between UI weeks ending April 4 through July 25, 2020. Due to the decline in Montana’s insured unemployment rate, Extended Benefits triggered off as of UI benefit week ending November 14. EB payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved.

Interim Pandemic Assistance payments shown below are for weeks claimed and not previously approved for the four UI benefit weeks ending November 28 through December 19. Today (December 28) is the last day claimants can submit their weekly payment requests for the IPA-designated benefit weeks.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of December 21 through December 25:

Date Payments Distributed Regular UI Benefits Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments PUA Benefits PUA-FPUC Payments IPA Payments PUA IPA Payments PEUC Benefits Extended Benefits Total Payments - $ 21-Dec $4,192,087 $21,600 $183,358 $85,650 $1,594,600 $56,400 $892,604 $6,602 $5,417,170 22-Dec $1,881,224 - $1,346,714 $118,800 $232,600 $1,109,800 $155,295 $2,025 $3,468,958 23-Dec $630,261 - $315,732 $111,336 $109,200 $141,989 $68,816 $3,693 $1,060,800 24-Dec $412,000 - $206,255 $99,136 $54,800 $77,795 $30,360 $9,963 $702,839 25-Dec - - - - - - - - - Total $7,115,572 $21,600 $2,052,059 $414,922 $1,991,200 $1,385,984 $1,147,075 $22,283 $10,649,767

Payments were not issued on December 25 due to the state holiday. Claimants with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here:

dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information

.