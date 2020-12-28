Game and Fish offers additional Q&A on elk feedgrounds

The Q&A begins at 4 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021

Cheyenne - Given the high-interest in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s elk feedgrounds management plan public process, the Department is hosting a supplemental question and answer session for those who were unable to attend the first set of public meetings. The Q&A begins at 4 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021 with Game and Fish wildlife managers and disease experts and federal partners on the basics of Wyoming’s elk feedgrounds.

For those wanting to attend the Q&A, prior online enrollment is required, and prospective attendees should watch the recorded meeting in advance. The recorded video features presentations from Game and Fish including an overview of elk feedgrounds in Wyoming, current wildlife disease concerns, including chronic wasting disease, and current brucellosis management on feedgrounds. Presentations also include federal partners on their role in the feeding of elk in western Wyoming.

Anyone can submit written comments regarding elk feedgrounds and the public engagement process through Jan. 8, 2021.

“We’re fortunate to have extremely high interest regarding the future of elk feedgrounds management from the public,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of wildlife. “Your thoughts matter. We want anyone interested to have the chance to get involved and share comments.”

This series of online meetings, the Q&A session and public comment submission is the first in a multi-phased process to develop a long-term elk feedgrounds management plan. Stay up-to-date on the Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative Process by visiting: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/elk-feedgrounds.

