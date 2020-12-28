Karl Strand Receives Golden Microphone Award
Award given to honor the guest with the most popular episode of The PR Maven® Podcast
Creating this podcast was a creative way for me to share stories with my audience, so having Karl as one of my most popular guests ever is totally fitting.”CARRABASSETT VALLEY, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Marshall, The PR Maven® and host of The PR Maven® Podcast, presented Karl Strand, general manager at Sugarloaf, with the Golden Microphone Award, given to the most popular guest on The PR Maven® Podcast in 2020. The award was presented to Strand at Sugarloaf and was recorded in a Facebook Live video to celebrate the occasion while maintaining appropriate COVID-19 safety measures.
— Nancy Marshall, The PR Maven® and host of The PR Maven® Podcast
Strand is known for his work in the hospitality industry, currently serving as the general manager at Sugarloaf. His episode, number 104 on The PR Maven® Podcast, was the most popular episode based on the number of downloads between September 2019 and September 2020. His episode received 120 downloads the first three days after its release and has continued to grow ever since.
“It was an honor to be a guest on The PR Maven® Podcast and I enjoyed talking about PR and marketing with Nancy,” stated Strand. “Our mountain has had a long history of really great marketing and Nancy played a major role in that.”
The PR Maven® Podcast has also continued to grow over the past year. Total downloads of the podcast have increased by 20 percent compared to 2019 and the podcast has earned a 4.8/5-star rating on Apple Podcasts. Recently, The PR Maven® Podcast was named among the top five on Podchaser’s “Best Podcasts for PR Professionals” list, an international list of public relations podcasts. The podcast has also expanded its reach from downloads in 20 countries to 36 countries within the past year.
“I worked at Sugarloaf in the early days of my career and that’s when I learned to be creative and think outside the box,” said Marshall. “Creating this podcast was a creative way for me to share stories with my audience, so having Karl as one of my most popular guests ever is totally fitting.”
In the second year, The PR Maven® Podcast published more than 50 episodes with guests that include industry leaders, top executives, media personalities and online influencers. The business podcast focuses on leveraging the value of traditional networking and using social media to broaden your network and build your personal brand. Marshall is the founder and CEO of Marshall Communications, one of the longest-operating and largest public relations and marketing agencies in Maine.
The PR Maven® Podcast is available at www.marshallpr.com/prmaven/podcast and on all the major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, YouTube and others. The podcast is sponsored by Marshall Communications.
About the PR Maven® Podcast:
The PR Maven® Podcast is about using a combination of traditional networking techniques and the power of social media to help you build your personal and professional brand. The podcast features interviews with industry leaders, top executives, media personalities and online influencers about public relations and their personal brand. Each week, Nancy Marshall, The PR Maven®, connects with a special guest to talk about their career and business or organization, as well as the latest news and events that will give listeners a unique perspective on the world of public relations, marketing and personal branding, including actionable takeaways. Learn more at marshallpr.com/prmaven/podcast.
About Marshall Communications:
Marshall Communications provides award-winning marketing and public relations services for local, national and international businesses and organizations. Located in Augusta and Portland, Maine, the agency was founded in 1991 and specializes in tourism, outdoor recreation, education, health care and service industries. Marshall Communications was awarded the Maine Public Relations Council's top honor, Best in Show, at the council's 2018, 2017 and 2016 Golden Arrow Awards ceremonies. The agency’s founder, Nancy Marshall, hosts the weekly award-winning PR Maven® Podcast, available on all podcast players. For more information about Marshall Communications, visit marshallpr.com.
