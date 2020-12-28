Karl Strand Receives Golden Microphone Award

Nancy Marshall, The PR Maven®, presents the Golden Microphone Award to Karl Strand, general manager at Sugarloaf, as the most popular guest on her podcast. ﻿Photo courtesy: Marshall Communications

Award given to honor the guest with the most popular episode of The PR Maven® Podcast

Creating this podcast was a creative way for me to share stories with my audience, so having Karl as one of my most popular guests ever is totally fitting.” — Nancy Marshall, The PR Maven® and host of The PR Maven® Podcast